Analysts Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT at $48.67

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.