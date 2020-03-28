Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $868.53

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $854.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

CMG stock traded down $26.07 on Wednesday, hitting $635.03. 856,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,831. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $759.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

