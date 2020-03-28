Analysts Set CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) PT at $13.05

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCR. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 39,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $177.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

