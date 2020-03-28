Analysts Set Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) PT at $20.00

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms recently commented on DSSI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. 625,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

