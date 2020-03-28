Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) PT at $19.00

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGII. Robert W. Baird lowered Digi International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti upgraded Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of DGII traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 213,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,374. The firm has a market cap of $279.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Digi International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Digi International by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 43,474 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Digi International by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.