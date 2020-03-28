Analysts Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target at $335.29

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKTX traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.78. The stock had a trading volume of 288,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.08 and its 200 day moving average is $357.08. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $241.12 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in MarketAxess by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

