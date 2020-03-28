Analysts Set Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $36.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,448. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

