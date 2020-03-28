Analysts Set Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Target Price at $11.50

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

ZIXI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,773. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%. As a group, analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at $847,677.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $6,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 817,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 255,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 924.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

