Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Short Interest Up 53.0% in March

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,817,500 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the February 27th total of 18,180,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 18,487,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,851,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Apache will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

