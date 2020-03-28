Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 135,867 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $135,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,744,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $805,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,080 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,826,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,733,800. The company has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

