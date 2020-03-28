ArtByte (ABY) Trading Down 93.2% This Week

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

