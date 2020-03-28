ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 39.3% in March

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the February 27th total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Artabane bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,800 shares in the company, valued at $455,286. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 559.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 625,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

ASA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 172,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

