AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,174,500 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 27th total of 8,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AZN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,783,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,191. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after buying an additional 217,690 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 112,534 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.