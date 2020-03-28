Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Atlassian worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $18,051,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 15,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $5.95 on Friday, reaching $142.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.65 and a 200 day moving average of $130.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.11. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

