Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of Autoliv worth $20,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,566,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 908,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after buying an additional 64,504 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 334,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after buying an additional 109,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 497,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

