Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.
NYSE:NTB traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 368,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,062. The company has a market capitalization of $956.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.
Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.