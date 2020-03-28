Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE:NTB traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 368,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,062. The company has a market capitalization of $956.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 163,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

