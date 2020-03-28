Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.
NASDAQ OZK traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 1,748,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,353. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $46,149,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
Bank Ozk Company Profile
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
