Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 1,748,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,353. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $46,149,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

