Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Beigene worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beigene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beigene by 42.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Beigene by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Beigene by 88.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BGNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Beigene stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $125.52. The company had a trading volume of 362,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.98. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. Beigene’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 EPS for the current year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.