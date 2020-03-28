BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 1,762.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,749.55 ($23.01).

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,830 ($24.07) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP stock traded down GBX 87.80 ($1.15) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,187.60 ($15.62). 11,737,029 shares of the company were exchanged. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,410.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,652.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

