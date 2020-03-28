BidaskClub Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GNTX. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,726,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,290,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,385,000 after buying an additional 2,007,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 669.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after buying an additional 1,182,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 10,924.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after buying an additional 945,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1,258.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after buying an additional 930,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

