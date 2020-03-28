BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 27th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BAF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 49,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.