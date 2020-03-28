Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.59% of Blackrock Muniyield Fund worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Fund alerts:

Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 263,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,697. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.