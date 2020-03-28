Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,461,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122,119. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

