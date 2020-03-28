BOScoin Price Down 11.7% This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $24,440.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00070997 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

