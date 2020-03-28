Brokerages Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,275. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 904,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,036 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 51.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.