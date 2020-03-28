Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Target Price at $18.50

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 30,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,099.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $17,569,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,356. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $621.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

