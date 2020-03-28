Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price at $67.87

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.15 on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. 10,583,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,220,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.