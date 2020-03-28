Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Target Price at $39.32

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.68.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 46,366,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,287,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

