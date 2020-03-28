Brokerages Set Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Price Target at $298.17

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $256.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

NYSE:BA traded down $18.55 on Wednesday, hitting $162.00. 47,729,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,526,454. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of -135.00, a PEG ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.25 and a 200-day moving average of $326.32. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

