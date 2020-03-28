Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $59.49

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE BC traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after buying an additional 228,304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after buying an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $58,376,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,767,000 after buying an additional 72,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 217,470 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

