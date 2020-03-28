Brokerages Set Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Price Target at GBX 6,591.92

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,558.58 ($86.27).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FERG shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

LON:FERG traded down GBX 400 ($5.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,080 ($66.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,503.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,619.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

