Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) PT at GBX 3,360

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,297.50 ($43.38).

JMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider John Walker acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £404.85 ($532.56). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,964 shares of company stock worth $10,268,418.

LON JMAT traded down GBX 141.50 ($1.86) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,758.50 ($23.13). The stock had a trading volume of 658,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,395.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,832.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

