Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price at $129.60

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 595,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded down $6.99 on Wednesday, reaching $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,015,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,261,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average is $125.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

