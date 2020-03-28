Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target at $117.07

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 753,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $16,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

