Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target at $117.07

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.07.
Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 753,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.53.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $16,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
