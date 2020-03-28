Brokerages Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target at $9.30

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWIR. TD Securities cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 653,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $201.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.85. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. Research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

