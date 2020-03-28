Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Target Price at GBX 594.89

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 594.40 ($7.82).

STAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective (down from GBX 630 ($8.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective (up from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total transaction of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

LON:STAN traded down GBX 14.30 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 466.70 ($6.14). The company had a trading volume of 8,456,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 545.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 653.18. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 400.80 ($5.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

