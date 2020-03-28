Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $37.50

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. 11,818,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,453,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.