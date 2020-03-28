Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $37.50

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
