Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

BF.A traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. 38,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,164. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

