BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BRP from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut BRP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.34.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 123,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,108. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 462,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of BRP by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 797,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 307,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.