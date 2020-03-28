Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDLX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an average rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $5.88 on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 864,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.85 million, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $35,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $434,730.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 689,926 shares of company stock worth $25,336,867 and sold 293,638 shares worth $23,114,560. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

