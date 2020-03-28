Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $86,493,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,975,000 after buying an additional 65,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 245,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE:CRI traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 557,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.