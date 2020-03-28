Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWST. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 280,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,427. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,654,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

