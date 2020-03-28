Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.14.

CX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,088,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,557,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.37. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after buying an additional 13,431,206 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,927,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,238,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 2,938,160 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after buying an additional 2,713,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after buying an additional 2,215,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

