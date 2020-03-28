Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.14.
CX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,088,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,557,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.37. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after buying an additional 13,431,206 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,927,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,238,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 2,938,160 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after buying an additional 2,713,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after buying an additional 2,215,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.