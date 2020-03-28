Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.14.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 12,088,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,557,082. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.37. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,737 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 516.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 63,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,095,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 56,274 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.