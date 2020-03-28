Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $2.11 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00033796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Mercatox, Binance and Coinbase. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $739.30 million and approximately $216.50 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.11 or 0.02513734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00194899 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00103648 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, OKEx, Huobi, Coinbase, Binance, Kyber Network, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.