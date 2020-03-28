Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRL traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.23. 538,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,631. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.05.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.