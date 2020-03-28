Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CHTR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $528.95.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $14.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.70. 1,900,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,401. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $343.15 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.10.
In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
