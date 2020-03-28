Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHTR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $14.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.70. 1,900,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,401. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $343.15 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

