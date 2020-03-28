China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Distance Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

DL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 133,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,323. The stock has a market cap of $244.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. China Distance Education has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Analysts anticipate that China Distance Education will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in China Distance Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Distance Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in China Distance Education by 4,512.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 89,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Distance Education by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 128,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

