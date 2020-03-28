Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. 509,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,793. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

