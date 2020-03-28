Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRS. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.63.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 769,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,999. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. The business had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock worth $391,853. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,961,000 after buying an additional 111,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $11,821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,851 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

